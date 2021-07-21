Spectrum Health and HHS to expand access to Monoclonal antibody therapy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On July 21, 2021 Spectrum Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced their plan to expand access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) to reach more people.

“Spectrum Health is pleased to be part of this incredible collaboration to expand our monoclonal antibody program in West Michigan, particularly to our most vulnerable populations,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, Spectrum Health West Michigan operations. “Also, by offering the treatment in our emergency departments, we can treat patients in our regional communities as they seek medical care in the early stages of COVID-19. This treatment may be life changing for our patients, and we want to make it as accessible as possible.”

Spectrum Health plans to unform underserved communities through grassroots community outreach.

"People across the country continue to test positive for COVID-19, and many of them are still at great risk of severe hospitalization and even death from this virus," said Dr. John Redd, chief medical officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "We encourage anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to discuss with their healthcare provider if monoclonal antibody treatment is right for them. We are pleased to partner with leaders in the medical community, like Spectrum Health, to make this treatment more accessible."

Monolonal antibody therapy is a COVID-19 treatment granted for outpatient use by the U.S Food and Drug Administration. The therapy is able to help high-risk patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home according to Spectrum Health.

The mAb treatment will take 20 minutes with another hour for patient monitoring. Patients will be asked for insurance but treatment is offered to all regardless of immigration status or health insurance.

Those interested in learning more or learning about the mAb in greater detail can call the Spectrum Health COVID-19 Infusion Clinic at (616) 391-0351.