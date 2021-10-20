Watch

Social zones in Grand Rapids extended through November 2022

City of Grand Rapids
social zones
Posted at 5:56 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 17:56:51-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has announced that its social zones will continue through Nov. 1, 2022.

In response to the pandemic last year, the city established areas that permitted clusters of businesses to expanded their outdoor-seating arrangements, allowing patrons to carry and drink alcohol outside.

Since then, we’re told more than 60 businesses in the city were permitted to sell alcohol so that drinks may be enjoyed within social zones.

“Despite the restoration to full occupancy, some consumers are wary of indoor public spaces due to health concerns,” says City Executive Office Chief of Staff Lou Canfield. “This caution may continue through the upcoming winter given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For these reasons, the Commission voted unanimously to help support local businesses through the upcoming season amid the ongoing pandemic while also mitigating some consumers’ concerns.”

We’re told social zones succeeded in increasing pedestrian activity back to pre-pandemic levels.

Click here to view the full list of social zones within the city of Grand Rapids.

