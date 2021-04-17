Pine Rest opens unit for COVID-19 patients in adult foster care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services has opened a 10-bed adult foster care unit to care for behavioral health care residents with COVID-19.

We’re told the effort was done in partnership with the State of Michigan as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Pine Rest says this Adult Foster Care unit is equipped to treat COVID-19 as well as mental health concerns. They say the unit contains PPE and a negative air pressure system that will curb infection rates.

“Throughout our 111-year history, Pine Rest has brought hope and healing to those most in need of care,” says Pine Rest CEO Mark Eastburg, PhD. “I am proud Pine Rest has continued this tradition by first opening our inpatient Special Care Unit in December, and now, by opening our residential AFC Special Care Unit.”

The new AFC unit opened April 15, according to Pine Rest.

