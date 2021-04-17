Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Pine Rest opens unit for COVID-19 patients in adult foster care

items.[0].image.alt
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services<br/>
Pine Rest - AFC SCU_patient room+bath-18.jpg
Pine Rest - AFC SCU_patient room+bath-18.jpg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 16:07:00-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services has opened a 10-bed adult foster care unit to care for behavioral health care residents with COVID-19.

We’re told the effort was done in partnership with the State of Michigan as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Pine Rest says this Adult Foster Care unit is equipped to treat COVID-19 as well as mental health concerns. They say the unit contains PPE and a negative air pressure system that will curb infection rates.

“Throughout our 111-year history, Pine Rest has brought hope and healing to those most in need of care,” says Pine Rest CEO Mark Eastburg, PhD. “I am proud Pine Rest has continued this tradition by first opening our inpatient Special Care Unit in December, and now, by opening our residential AFC Special Care Unit.”

The new AFC unit opened April 15, according to Pine Rest.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.