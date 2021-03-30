Menu

'Our hearts are heavy today...' Michigan State Police trooper dies of COVID-19

Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 10:41:17-04

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of Michigan State Police trooper Herman Brown with the Monroe post.

Brown died Monday from complications with COVID-19, according to a report from ABC13.

"Our hearts are heavy today with the loss of Trooper Herman Brown. His professionalism and caring nature will be forever remembered and deeply missed," reads a post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The Dundee Police Department also paid tribute to Brown, calling him an "absolutely amazing human being," and remembering him as an extremely kind, courteous and respectful person to everyone he came in contact with.

