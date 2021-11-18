Ottawa County health officials raise concerns over rising COVID cases

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is issuing elevated concerns as COVID-19 transmission levels rise among county residents and restricts access to healthcare.

The OCDPH encourages all residents to do everything necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19 from now through New Year’s Day, adding schools and public services are also strained from the recent surge.

READ MORE: Urgent cares see influx of COVID-19 patients, adding to wait times

Positive test rates are higher than they ever were since the pandemic began, health officials say, citing a current positivity rate of 24.9%.

We’re told schools and businesses will likely be closed if immediate action is not taken.

“We are asking our community to come together and do what we can to care for one another during another difficult time in this pandemic,” says Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky. “Our current situation impacts everyone, and what is at stake is access to hospital care for anyone who may need it, for any issue.”

Residents are urged to get vaccinated, wear masks and stay home if under the weather.

Click here to find a vaccine clinic or testing site near you.

SEE MORE: MDHHS holds town hall on COVID-19 vaccines for children

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube