Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Omicron variant now confirmed in Macomb County; 8 total cases in Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 2:00 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 14:00:46-05

(WXYZ) — The omicron variant is now confirmed in Macomb County with a total of eight confirmed cases across the state, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties have one confirmed case each with two cases in Genesee and Wayne counties and one in Kent County, which was the first omicron variant case detected in the state.

The MDHHS says they are running 400 sequences a week at their laboratories with additional samples being analyzed by academic partners and out-of-state CDC contracted labs.

Health officials say Michigan is in its fourth COVID surge and the state has urged Michiganders to avoid the hospital emergency rooms unless they have life-threatening conditions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.