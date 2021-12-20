Omicron variant now confirmed in Macomb County; 8 total cases in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The omicron variant is now confirmed in Macomb County with a total of eight confirmed cases across the state, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties have one confirmed case each with two cases in Genesee and Wayne counties and one in Kent County, which was the first omicron variant case detected in the state.

The MDHHS says they are running 400 sequences a week at their laboratories with additional samples being analyzed by academic partners and out-of-state CDC contracted labs.

Health officials say Michigan is in its fourth COVID surge and the state has urged Michiganders to avoid the hospital emergency rooms unless they have life-threatening conditions.