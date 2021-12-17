Omicron variant found at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has discovered its first case of the Omicron variant.

"The university was made aware today that we do have our first confirmed prevalence of the Omicron variant connected to our campus community," MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen said.

Olsen said the variant was discovered through on-campus testing.

"This underscores the importance of our students, faculty and staff and others within the community to get vaccinated and get boostered," Olsen said, "as well as wearing a mask when you're indoors or in any large gatherings."

On Friday, MSU President Samuel Stanley informed the campus community that students, faculty and staff will be required to get COVID-19 boosters once they're eligible.

