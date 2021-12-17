Omicron cases now confirmed in Oakland, Wayne counties; 6 total in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The omicron variant is now confirmed in Oakland and Wayne counties with a total of six confirmed cases across the state, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties all have one confirmed case each with two cases in Genesee County and one in Kent County, which was the first omicron variant case detected in the state.

The MDHHS says they are running 400 sequences a week at their laboratories with additional samples being analyzed by academic partners and out-of-state CDC contracted labs.

Health officials say Michigan is in its fourth COVID surge and the state has urged Michiganders to avoid the hospital emergency rooms unless they have life-threatening conditions.

