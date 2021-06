GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Olga’s Fresh Grille in Comstock Park delivered 70 boxed meals to staff members at Kenowa Hills High School today, according to Identity PR.

We’re told the donation was made as part of the restaurant’s Feed a Hero program, noting the high school’s dedication to its students in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photos of the delivery can be seen in the image viewer above.

