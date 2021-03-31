Muskegon County declares state of emergency

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County has declared a state of emergency in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The county says the virus continues to be a threat to the public, noting an upward trend in cases since the beginning of March.

In the official declaration, Robert Scolnik, chairperson on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners, writes that a potential widespread outbreak could impede daily life across the county and further inundate healthcare workers and caregivers.

Scolnik adds that the county’s state of emergency will end after seven days have passed, unless the board of commissioners determines an extension is necessary.

