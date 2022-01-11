MSU faculty, staff, students must submit booster info by Feb. 1

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The deadline for eligible Michigan State University students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster and submit information to the university is Feb. 1.

MSU President Samuel Stanley announced the deadline on Tuesday in a letter to the campus community.

"As I communicated to you in mid-December, to help ensure the health, safety and well-being of all Spartans the university has added booster shoots to our COVID‑19 vaccine requirement," Stanley wrote.

He encouraged those who are eligible for boosters, to make an appointment now, whether they have returned to East Lansing or not.

"For those who are not yet eligible for a booster (five months after completing a Pfizer vaccine regimen, six months after Moderna or two months after Johnson & Johnson), you will have 14 days after you are eligible to comply with the requirement, and you will receive reminders as your eligibility date nears," he said.

When entering booster information, individuals will use the same system they used to record their original vaccinations. The vaccine form will begin accepting booster submission Jan. 26.

Those with religious or medical exemptions will remain exempt from the booster requirement.

Anyone who fails to meet the Feb 1 deadline or does not submit their booster verification 14 days after they are eligible will be subject to the university's disciplinary process.

