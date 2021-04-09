MRLA denounces state's suggestion to voluntarily close indoor dining

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recommendation to voluntarily suspend indoor dining amid a rise in cases “misguided” and says it “doesn’t track with available data.”

“Restaurant operators have done an extraordinary job of maintaining a safe and sanitized environment for guests and employees alike since reopening in February and it shows in the data,” MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow said in a statement. “While Michigan is experiencing an unfortunate surge that has fashioned nearly 1,000 new and ongoing COVID-19 outbreak investigations, an insignificant 0.3% of those investigations involved restaurant patrons.”

Winslow also denounced the “scapegoating” of the restaurant industry in regard to coronavirus cases.

During a Friday morning news conference, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the state has seen 58 new outbreaks just in restaurant and retail settings over the past week.

Read the MRLA’s full statement: