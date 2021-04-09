MRLA denounces state's suggestion to voluntarily close indoor dining

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA) called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recommendation to voluntarily suspend indoor dining amid a rise in cases “misguided” and says it “doesn’t track with available data.”
“Restaurant operators have done an extraordinary job of maintaining a safe and sanitized environment for guests and employees alike since reopening in February and it shows in the data,” MRLA President and CEO Justin Winslow said in a statement. “While Michigan is experiencing an unfortunate surge that has fashioned nearly 1,000 new and ongoing COVID-19 outbreak investigations, an insignificant 0.3% of those investigations involved restaurant patrons.”
Winslow also denounced the “scapegoating” of the restaurant industry in regard to coronavirus cases.
During a Friday morning news conference, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the state has seen 58 new outbreaks just in restaurant and retail settings over the past week.
Read the MRLA’s full statement:
"While we support and echo the governor’s call for a surge of vaccines to be prioritized for Michigan, we believe her suggested recommendation around indoor dining is misguided and doesn’t track with available data.
We trust our operators to continue to provide a safe environment indoors or out in the coming weeks and we trust Michiganders to do their part to act responsibly and respectfully to help us all achieve that outcome. In accordance with CDC guidance, those fully vaccinated – a number already approaching 40 percent of the population – can safely dine indoors if they wear a well-fitted mask and maintain physical distance (at least 6 feet).
As we approach a herd immunity in Michigan that will transform the hospitality industry for the better, it is incumbent on us all to act with common sense and proper precaution. But the continued scapegoating of the restaurant industry without proof or reliable data won’t make it come any sooner."