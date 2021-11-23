Watch

MotorCity Casino, MGM to require customers to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

WXYZ
MotorCity Casino
Posted at 8:19 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 08:19:45-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Starting at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23, MotorCity Casino and MGM Grand Detroit will require that masks be worn by all customers, associates and other visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The mask requirement is being put into effect following the Face Mask Advisory that was issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Nov. 19.

At MotorCity, the mask policy does not apply to guests who are attending banquets or events in the Sound Board.

