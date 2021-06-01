Watch

Michigan's loosened COVID-19 restrictions now in effect; here's what they are

The state of Michigan is set to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions beginning Tuesday, June 1. As previously announced, the state will lift all capacity limits for outdoor gatherings, as well as all capacity limits at residential gatherings.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jun 01, 2021
The capacity limits at indoor establishments will be raised to 50% And social gatherings will now be regulated only by the venue. This means rules for an indoor wedding or conference will be set by the establishment hosting the event.

The state is also lifting the curfew on bars and restaurants. This means they can remain open until 2:00 a.m. and 24 hour facilities can resume their full operating hours.

However, face masks will continue to be required for non-vaccinated individuals when at indoor gatherings.

Should COVID-19 levels continue to fall, the state says all broad epidemic orders will be lifted beginning next month on July 1.

