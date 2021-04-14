Michigan's COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations surpass fall surge

(WXYZ) — Michigan COVID-19 case rate and hospitalizations from the virus are now higher than they were in the fall, when the state partially shut down.

Related: 'It's a variant & compliance problem.' Here's why Whitmer says COVID-19 cases are rising in Michigan

According to the state, the case rate is 574 cases per million people, which is higher than it was in the fall and five times higher than it was in the middle of February.

MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said data indicates there is widespread community spread of cases, and that she is highly concerned.

Related: Michigan expands monoclonal antibody therapy treatment for COVID-19

Michigan test positivity rate is hovering around 18%, and several hospitals are reporting 90% capacity or higher for COVID-19 patients. It comes as the B.1.1.7 variant continues to spread widely and grow in the state.

Khaldun said she worked in a hospital ER this weekend and called it "exhausting" and said it's putting a strain on hospital staff and resources.

"Patients are lining our hallways like they were last spring. This situation is very serious," Khaldun said.

Active cases of the virus are also around 152,700, the highest they have been since the end of December.



As of Tuesday, more than 4,000 people are in Michigan hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 45 children are in the hospital with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

Of those patients, 461 are hospitalized and on a ventilator with COVID-19, and more than 2,000 people visited the ER for COVID-19.

Health officials continue to push vaccinations as the best way to fight the virus. As of Wednesday, the state has administered over 5.4 million doses of the virus to more than 3.4 million Michiganders. 41.9% of Michiganders 16+ have gotten their first dose, and 27.5% are fully vaccinated. 61% of seniors are also vaccinated, the state said.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.