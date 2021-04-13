Michigan reports 8,867 new COVID-19 cases, 74 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 8,867 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 74 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 13, 2021.

That includes 37 deaths identified during a review of medical records.

There are 756,564 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,586 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 4,205 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state as of Tuesday.

As of April 9, 587,283 have recovered from the virus.

6,026,895 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 5,370,443 have been administered as of April 11.

41.3% of the state's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

