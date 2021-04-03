Michigan reports 8,413 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths

MICHIGAN — 8,413 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 57 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Saturday, April 3.

The state says 51 of those deaths are from a Vital Records review.

There are 692,206 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,218 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 3, 569,460 have recovered from the virus.

5,009,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed as of April 1. 4,522,415 of those doses have been administered as of April 1.

