Michigan reports 8,202 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days, 8 more deaths

Fox 17
Posted at 2:37 PM, Mar 29, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — 8,202 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan since Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 8 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 29, 2021.

There are 660,771 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,034 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 26, 569,460 recovered from the virus.

A total of 1,922 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus are being treated in the state's hospitals.

4,374,905 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 3,919,796 have been administered as of March 28.

As of March 25, 31% of Michiganders have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

