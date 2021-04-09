Michigan reports 7,834 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 7,834 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 26 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 9, 2021.

There are 731,131 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,426 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 3, 569,460 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 3,780 Michigan adults with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus are currently hospitalized.

5,673,745 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 5,132,443 have been administered as of April 8.

39.7% of the state's population 16 or older has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

