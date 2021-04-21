Michigan reports 5,584 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 5,584 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 45 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 21, 2021.

There are 804,724 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,031 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 4,096 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized throughout the state.

As of April 16, 603,094 have recovered from the virus.

8,077,755 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 6,065,254 have been administered as of April 20.

45.6% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

