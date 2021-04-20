Michigan reports 5,259 new COVID-19 cases, 85 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 5,259 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 85 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 20, 2021.

Thirty-three of those deaths were identified during a review of medical records.

There are 799,140 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,986 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 16, 603,094 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 4,279 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

7,708,515 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 5,982,041 have been administered as of April 19.

45.6% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

