Michigan reports 5,177 new COVID-19 case, 48 more deaths

MICHIGAN — 5,177 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 48 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 30.

There are 665,948 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,082 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 30, 569,460 have recovered from the virus.

4,993,605 doses of the COVID-19 have been distributed as of March 29, with 4,207,102 doses administered

