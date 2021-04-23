Michigan reports 5,031 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

MICHIGAN — 5,031 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 29 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Friday, April 23.

There are 814,622 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,168 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 16, 603,094 have recovered from the virus.

8,372,585 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state as of April 21, and 6,280,313 have been administered as of April 22.

46.7% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube