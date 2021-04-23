Watch

Michigan reports 5,031 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Fox 17
Posted at 6:22 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 18:22:15-04

MICHIGAN — 5,031 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 29 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Friday, April 23.

There are 814,622 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,168 total deaths in Michigan.

As of April 16, 603,094 have recovered from the virus.

8,372,585 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state as of April 21, and 6,280,313 have been administered as of April 22.

46.7% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

