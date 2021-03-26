Michigan reports 5,030 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 5,030 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 20 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 26, 2021.

There are 647,899 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,004 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.

A total of 1843 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized as of March 25.

4,375,805 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 3,919,796 have been administered as of March 25.

30.3% of the state's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 24.

