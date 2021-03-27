Michigan reports 4,670 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

MICHIGAN — 4,670 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 22 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Saturday, March 27.

There are 652,569 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16,026 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 19, 562,775 have recovered from the virus.

4,374,905 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 3,919,796 have been administered as of March 25.

