Michigan reports 4,371 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 4,371 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 38 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 28, 2021.

There are 833,891 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,467 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 3,392 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of April 24, 626,254 have recovered from the virus.

9,024,875 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 6,657,997 have been administered as of April 27.

48.8% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

On April 16, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended its Gathering and Mask order through May 24.

As of April 26, children ages 2 to 4 must make a good-faith effort to wear a mask when at a childcare facility or camp.



