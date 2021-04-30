Michigan reports 3,440 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 3,440 new cases of the coronavirus in the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 36 deaths connected to COVID-19 on April 30, 2021.

There are now 840,954 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,611 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 3,135 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of April 24, 626,254 have recovered from the virus.

9,241,255 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 6,914,699 have been administered as of April 29.

49.6% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the ‘MI Vacc to Normal’ plan on April 29, outlining vaccination metrics the state will use to further relax pandemic restrictions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will use four vaccination-based milestones to make decisions for future epidemic order actions.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders have received at least their first dose:

in-person work will again be allowed for all sectors of business.

Then, two weeks after 60% of Michiganders have gotten at least their first dose, the state will:



increase indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%

increase indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes to 25%

increase capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%

lift the curfew on restaurants and bars

At 65% of Michiganders, plus two weeks, the state will:



lift all indoor capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties

further relax limits on residential social gatherings

At 70% of Michiganders, plus two weeks, the state will:



lift the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer use broad mitigation measures unless unexpected circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.

On April 16, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended its Gathering and Mask order through May 24.

As of April 26, children ages 2 to 4 must make a good-faith effort to wear a mask when at a childcare facility or camp.



