Michigan reports 3,164 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 3,164 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports no additional deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 17, 2021.

There are 615,792 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,810 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 12, 556,697 have recovered from the virus.

3,798,535 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 3,145,617 have been administered as of March 15.

About 24.9% of the state's population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

