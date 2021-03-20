Michigan reports 2,660 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

MICHIGAN — 2,660 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 47 deaths connected to COVID-19 on Saturday, March 20.

There are 624,811 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,897 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 20, 556,697 have recovered from the virus.

3,857,335 vaccines have been distributed in the state, and 3,412,372 doses have been administered.

More information and resources on the coronavius pandemic

Find the latest numbers on case numbers and deaths through Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

Complete coverage of the pandemic is available on our coronavirus section.

Resources for individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits are the focus of our Rebound: West Michigan coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube