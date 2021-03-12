Michigan reports 2,403 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 2,403 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 7 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 12, 2021.

There are 605,778 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,736 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 5, 549,881 have recovered from the virus.

1,012,594 people have been fully vaccinated in Michigan, which is 12.5% of the population.

3,421,585 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 2,921,636 have been administered as of March 11.

