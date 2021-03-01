Michigan reports 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 1,569 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan since Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 12 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 1, 2021.

There are 589,150 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,534 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 1, 541,258 have recovered from the virus.

In November, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon announced the 3-week pause which closed indoor dining, movie theatres, in-person learning at high schools and college and more.

That order was set to expire in early December, but Whitmer and Gordon announced a 12-day extension. The latest extension for restaurants ended Feb. 1.

2,621,225 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 2,131,955 have been administered as of Feb. 26.

