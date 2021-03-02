Michigan reports 1,067 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. — 1,067 new cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports an additional 24 deaths connected to COVID-19 on March 2, 2021.

That includes 12 deaths identified during a vital records review.

There are 590,217 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,558 total deaths in Michigan.

As of March 1, 541,258 have recovered from the virus.

2,941,475 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed across the state, and 2,269,495 have been administered as of Feb. 28.

