Michigan House cancels voting for week due to COVID-19 cases

Posted at 10:01 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 22:01:57-05

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House of Representatives has canceled voting for the week because lawmakers and staff have COVID-19, are close contacts or are awaiting test results. The chamber typically holds session on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth isn't specifying how many legislators may have the coronavirus. Some House committees are still meeting this week.

Wentworth, a Republican, says the House will “act with caution and make sure everyone is able to do the right thing and follow the most updated recommendations.”

The Michigan Senate voted on bills Tuesday and plans to be in session Wednesday and Thursday.

