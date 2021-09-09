Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Michigan hospital leaders renew vaccination plea amid deaths

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Hospital medical doctor file photo.jpeg
Posted at 3:53 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:53:01-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health and business officials are pleading with people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They cite hospital workforce shortages, unnecessary deaths and concerns that end-of-summer travel and the return to school may fuel a case surge.

Hospitals are operating at near capacity as coronavirus caseloads rise and non-COVID-19 patients seek care they delayed.

The 1,300 adults who were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday was well below past peaks.

But hospitals say there are fewer employees and that non-COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized for longer.

Physicians say there's a new dimension of stress and sadness on the front lines caring for dying patients who aren't vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.