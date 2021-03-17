Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Michigan has 5th-highest virus rate in US over past week

items.[0].image.alt
Fox 17 Archives
COVID-19
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 16:04:28-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan had the country’s fifth-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the last week and is among 14 states where infections rose over the past two weeks.

It's a trend state health officials say is potentially tied to the increasing prevalence of a more contagious coronavirus variant.

One in every 602 people was diagnosed in the past week.

Michigan had the country’s 10th-highest per-capita case rate over the last 14 days.

Chief medical executive Joneigh Khaldun says Michigan is in a “different place” than earlier in the pandemic because of vaccinations but warns herd immunity is in the distance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources
The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.