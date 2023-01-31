Michigan adds 6,027 COVID cases over past week, 245 deaths

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 6,027 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 245 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 861 per day.

There have now been 3,030,505 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41,690 total deaths in Michigan.

28,223,525 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 11,758,137 have been administered as of Jan. 17.

69.4% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MDHSS will only report statewide COVID-19 data once a week.

Starting the week of April 4, 2022, data will be updated in the following way:

Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.

Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map will be replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.

Children as young as 5 can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a recommendation for an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old on November 2.

On Aug. 10, Michigan’s Board of Education approved a resolution to support allowing local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to mandate COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers and visitors.

Gov. Whitmer has already said she will not require masks in schools but has endorsed a recommendation from the state health department for universal masking in school buildings.

Michigan lifted all broad COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking on June 22.

The state also lifted additional orders on June 22.

Michigan health officials are recommending – but not requiring – masks and social distancing for schools.

They say the goal is to reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect those who are not fully vaccinated, according to a news release Friday.

