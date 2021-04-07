Mercy Health Muskegon declares ‘internal disaster’ due to rising COVID cases

MUSKEGON, Mich. — COVID cases continue to spike across the state. On Saturday, 8,400 cases were reported followed by 11,000 new cases on Sunday and Monday combined. The surge in cases is impacting hospitals everywhere, especially Mercy Health Muskegon. On Monday, officials declared an ‘internal disaster.'

Tuesday morning they released the following statement:

“On April 5 at 4:45 pm, Mercy Health Muskegon declared an "internal disaster" event for hospital capacity and patient surge. This internal declaration is similar to what a local government municipality might do in an emergency to allow for a wider range of options to handle the situation including staffing and resource allocation. Hospital leadership and Emergency Management are closely monitoring the situation. Mercy Health remains ready to meet the highest quality of care for our community during this event and patients should not avoid seeking emergency medical treatment at this time.”