MDHHS to distribute 10 million free KN95 masks to Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will distribute 10 million free KN95 masks to Michiganders to protect themselves from COVID-19, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday.

Whitmer says the free KN95 masks will be distributed by community organizations, including local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices.

Michiganders in need of a mask can pick one up from partner sites across the state. You can find a local distribution site by visiting the Mask Up Michigan website.

Whitmer’s office is asking people to refer to partner websites and social media sites to find out about mask availability instead of calling sites.

“We have the tools and we know what works as we face down the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe. I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer more protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks. The CDC says well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators, including N95s, offer the highest level of protection.

“We are urging Michiganders to mask up to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Wearing masks are important in helping limit the spread of COVID-19, particularly the easily spread omicron and delta variants. Today’s distribution of KN95 masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”

The 10 million free KN95 masks are in addition to the 400 million N95 masks being made available to pharmacies and health centers from the Strategic National Stockpile. CVS, Costco, Meijer, Walgreens, Kroger, Rite Aid, Walmart and Sam's Club are some of the retailers in Michigan that joined the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to begin free distribution of N95 masks.