MDHHS highlights long-term care facility visitation guidance ahead of holidays

LANSING, Mich. — With the holiday season upon us, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reminded the state about long-term care visitation guidance designed to protect residents from COVID-19 while still allowing for visits from family and friends.

MDHHS recently updated its guidance based on recent changes to Centers for Medicaid and Medicare recommendations, according to a news release Wednesday.

“Long-term care residents receive physical, emotional and spiritual support by visiting with their family and friends, particularly during the holiday season,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Our updated guidance provides key steps to take to make these visits as safe and fulfilling as possible.”

Per CMS, if a visitor, resident or their representative is aware of the risks associated with visitation, and the visit occurs in a manner that doesn’t place other residents at risk, the resident must be allowed to receive visitors as he or she chooses.

Previous public health precautions were designed to prevent visitors from introducing COVID-19 into long-term care facilities, but officials say the risks of COVID-19 transmission related to visitation is low, especially when infection prevention steps are taken and in settings where vaccination rates are high.

About 84% of residents in long-term care facilities in Michigan are fully vaccinated. Booster doses are also now available to those who live or work in these settings.

MDHHS strongly recommends long-term care facilities schedule onsite clinics so residents, staff and visitors can receive vaccinations and boosters as soon as possible.

Other updates to CMS guidance include: