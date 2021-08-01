Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Many stores changing mask requirements in light of CDC recommendations

items.[0].image.alt
Boris Grdanoski/AP
People wearing face masks shop at a green market in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Shopping masks
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 05:20:48-04

(WXYZ) — Many stores and retailers are re-thinking their mask rules after the CDC issued new guidance last week.

The CDC is now recommending that people wear masks indoors in public areas with high or substantial transmission, even if they are fully vaccinated.

In light of that, many stores in metro Detroit and across the nation are changing their mask rules.

Check out the list below.

Meijer

Meijer is now recommending workers and customers wear face masks regardless of vaccination status, and stores are currently updating signage to reflect that.

Kroger

Kroger is still requiring all unvaccinated workers to wear masks, and requesting unvaccinated shoppers wear masks.

In light of the new CDC recommendations, they are recommending all people to wear masks, including those who are vaccinated.

Walmart

Walmart is now requiring masks for employees in areas with high transmission and recommending masks for customers.

Apple

Apple is requiring customers in areas of high transmission to wear masks in all of its stores.

We will continue to update this list as rules change

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.