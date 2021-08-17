Kentwood Public Schools issues mask mandate

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Public Schools will mandate face masks for students, staff and visitors indoors, according to a letter to parents by Superintendent Kevin Polston.

We’re told exemptions include an inability to wear masks as a result of a medical condition and if masks negatively impact a child’s well-being (with documentation).

Polston says masks are also required on KPS transportation, adding vaccination is not necessary to attend classes.

Buildings have been outfitted with increased ventilation to help create a safer learning environment, according to KPS, who says increased nursing staff will be present, buildings will continue to be cleaned thoroughly and frequent communication with the local health department will be maintained.

Superintendent Polson asks parents to check their child’s health before school and keep them home if they are ill.

Unvaccinated individuals and students 12 and up are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We’re told vaccines will be available Friday, Aug. 27 at the district administration building.

Updates will be provided in accordance with the CDC and the Kent County Health Department, according to Superintendent Polson.

Those with questions are asked to visit the KPS website.

