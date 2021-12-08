Kalamazoo Walmart closes to clean, sanitize building as COVID-19 cases rise

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Walmart is temporarily closing its Kalamazoo store in order to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building as COVID-19 cases in the area rise.

The closure began at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed through Wednesday to give employees time to restock shelves and prepare the store to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.

“As an essential business and a member of the Kalamazoo community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” the company said in a statement. “As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Kalamazoo store location at 501 9th St. today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

Associates in such counties will also be required to wear masks inside Walmart facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

The Kalamazoo location will continue conducting associate health assessments when it reopens Thursday.