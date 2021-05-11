Kalamazoo County cuts quarantine time to 10 days

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County is reducing the number of days a person should quarantine for those exposed to COVID-19.

Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department announced Tuesday that the county will transition to a 10-day quarantine period from a 14-day quarantine period effective immediately.

Kalamazoo County health officials say the change is retroactive, so people currently in quarantine can reduce their quarantine length from 14 days to 10 days.

According to health officials, quarantine periods can end after 10 days if no symptoms have developed and there is no ongoing household exposure.

The health department still recommends people who are quarantined continue to monitor for symptoms through day 14.

The health department says while case rates remain elevated in the county, the latest data shows a decreasing trend in case rates over the last 28 days.

