Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Heath and Community Services announced that the county moved into a “high” COVID-19 community level.
Health officials say that, at this level, community members should do the following:
- Wear a mask in indoor public locations (choose a multilayer surgical, KN95 or N95 mask, rather than a cloth mask).
- Stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines. If you need an initial dose or a booster, click here.
- Get tested if you feel sick or if you have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Get tested before and after traveling, as well as before gatherings, especially when events may include people who are at higher risk of severe illness.
- Stay away from others if you feel sick, have been exposed to COVID-19 recently, are waiting for test results or test positive.
- If you do test positive for COVID-19, talk with your doctor about treatment options right away to prevent severe illness.
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces, when possible.
- If you’re at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
According to the Kalamazoo County Government website, 5.7 percent of inpatient beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, per a seven-day average.
It also shows that there have been 226.7 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and there have been 12 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people.
According to the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, more than 6.2 million Michiganders have been vaccinated against the virus, which is nearly 63% of the state’s population.
