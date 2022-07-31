Kalamazoo Co. moves to ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Heath and Community Services announced that the county moved into a “high” COVID-19 community level.

Health officials say that, at this level, community members should do the following:

Wear a mask in indoor public locations (choose a multilayer surgical, KN95 or N95 mask, rather than a cloth mask).

Stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines. If you need an initial dose or a booster, click here .

. Get tested if you feel sick or if you have been exposed to COVID-19.

Get tested before and after traveling, as well as before gatherings, especially when events may include people who are at higher risk of severe illness.

Stay away from others if you feel sick, have been exposed to COVID-19 recently, are waiting for test results or test positive.

If you do test positive for COVID-19, talk with your doctor about treatment options right away to prevent severe illness.

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces, when possible.

If you’re at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.



According to the Kalamazoo County Government website, 5.7 percent of inpatient beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, per a seven-day average.

It also shows that there have been 226.7 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and there have been 12 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

According to the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, more than 6.2 million Michiganders have been vaccinated against the virus, which is nearly 63% of the state’s population.

