Indiana watching counties near Michigan for COVID-19 risk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The counties near Indiana’s border with Michigan are showing persistent risk of coronavirus spread, with top state health officials saying they were trying to turn around declining COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The ongoing risk comes as Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-February with Michigan remaining the national hotspot for infections and hospitalizations.

Indiana’s rate of people receiving vaccine shots has dropped by about one-third over the past couple weeks.

The State Department of Health’s weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan with orange risk — the second highest of the four ratings.