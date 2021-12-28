Health officials identify omicron variant in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in an Allegan County resident.

Michigan and Allegan County health officials confirmed the case Tuesday.

A case investigation determined the resident – who was vaccinated and received a booster dose – had traveled internationally, according to a news release.

The resident has been isolating since returning home.

“The presence of omicron in our county is not surprising; however, it stresses the importance of testing, especially before and after any recent holiday gatherings,” ACHC Health Officer Angelique Joynes said. “Testing helps identify infections and isolate those with COVID-19 to reduce risk of transmission.”

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) officials say the omicron variant likely spreads more easily than the delta variant, though how much more so isn’t yet clear.

Breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are expected, but current vaccines are expected to continue to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Health officials urge people to follow these prevention strategies:

Vaccination and booster doses for those eligible

Testing for COVID-19, especially before gatherings

Wearing masks in indoor public spaces

Social distancing from others

Staying home if sick or experiencing symptoms

Isolation for those who test positive or have symptoms

Notify your close contacts if you test positive

Follow CDC recommendations regarding travel

A COVID-19 testing event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29 from 1-7 p.m. at the Allegan County Transportation Building located at 750 Airway Drive in Allegan.

Officials ask those interested to register for the event ahead of time.