GVSU announces new attendance, spectator policies for winter sporting events due to COVID-19

Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 07, 2022
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is implementing new attendance and spectator policies for 2022 winter sporting events due to COVID-19.

The university is limiting attendance at all indoor events to 75% capacity per venue. GVSU is encouraging fans to purchase tickets in advance.

GVSU says spectators are encouraged to be vaccinated, must comply with mask requirements and sit at least 6 feet away from another group.

Additionally, all visitors to campus will need to complete a self-assessment and present the assessment prior to entrance.

GVSU says the attendance and spectator policies will remain in effect until further notice.

Fans who are unable to go to athletic events can stream them online.

