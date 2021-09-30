GVSU: 87% of students in compliance with COVID-19 vaccine policy

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Lakers of Grand Valley State University are being required to vax-up to live, work and study on campus and the deadline to do so for students, staff, and faculty is Thursday.

So far more than 90% of faculty and staff have been fully vaccinated, according to an announcement sent to campus this week.

87% of students are also in compliance with the vaccination policy, meaning they are vaccinated, have a religious or medical exemption, or an approved postponement.

The school says requiring everyone on their campus to be vaccinated is being done in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases low and mitigate the spread of the virus.

The school also made numerous vaccine clinics available at no cost for students during move-in week and the first few weeks of classes.

GVSU isn't the only school requiring vaccinations.

MSU and the University of Michigan are also on the list.

Both Western and Central are requiring unvaccinated students and staff to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

At Eastern, students living in student housing facilities must be vaccinated.

If GVSU faculty, staff, or students still need to update their vaccination status, submit for a religious exemption, or postponement they can do so online.

