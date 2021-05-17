GRPS releases updated orders for face masks, gatherings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a letter addressed to families and staff, Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced new guidelines for face masks and gatherings.

Masks will still be required to be worn inside GRPS buildings, consistent with Kent County Health Department (KCHD) and Center of Disease Control (CDC) guidance.

Students and staff are no longer required to wear masks outdoors, which includes outdoor sports, recess, graduations, and other oudoor school activities.

There have been no changes made to gathering limits, except that face masks are no longer required for anyone outdoors, according to GRPS.

GRPS is requiring masks be worn by students, parents, guardians, staff and visitors through the end of the school year on Wednesday, June 9.

"With only a few weeks left in school, we respectfully ask for your continued patience, cooperation, and support as we navigate through this global pandemic and ever-changing orders and guidance," Superintendent Leadriane Roby, Ph.D., said at the bottom of the letter.

Further guidance from KCHD will be sought for summer school, after school programming and employees working in-person this Summer. GRPS will relay the orders to parents when they are readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube