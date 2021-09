GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids couple died from COVID-19 just one minute apart over the weekend.

Cal and Linda Dunham died at 11:07 a.m. and 11:08 a.m. Sunday.

Their daughter, Sarah Dunham, told Fox 17 her parents were both vaccinated at DeVos Place earlier this year when the shots became available to seniors and immunocompromised individuals.

Family and friends are raising funds for funeral expenses through a GoFundMe page.